Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon

But more rain needed for slash burning; public caution urged with wind, dry periods still ahead

Prineville, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced.

Here's the full announcement:

This includes lands protected under the John Day Unit, including the Fossil Sub-Unit; the Prineville Unit, including the Sisters Sub-Unit; and The Dalles Unit.

Recent rain, combined with cooler fall weather has improved fuel conditions and moderated fire behavior. Changing fall conditions such as dry periods and variable winds can still create circumstances where fire danger is increased, and the public is reminded to use caution in activities such as debris burning and mowing of dried grass.

Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations or fuels treatment projects will not be permitted until additional precipitation is received. All slash burning from forest operations requires a permit from your local ODF office.

Burning yard debris and the use of burn barrels may be allowed in some areas, however these fires should be kept small, and any surrounding fuel should be cleared away to reduce potential spread.

A fire tool, such as a shovel, and water or a fire extinguisher should be available to help control the fire if needed. Fires should not be left unattended, should be DEAD OUT! and cool to the touch when you leave.

Check with your local fire district or ODF office for burning regulations in your area, to see if debris burning is allowed or not, including restrictions on campfires and recreational fires. Failure to follow burn permit instructions or burning on days when burning is not allowed may result in a citation or liability for fire suppression work.

When burning, it is important to monitor the weather and be prepared for shifting and erratic winds which may spread fire outside the burn area. Wildfires cause damage to Oregon’s natural resources, including affecting water, soil and air quality, and local communities.

Fire Season in the Central Oregon District began June 27th this year, lasting 120 days. Of the 83 fires reported so far this year, 38 fires were caused by lightning, burning 118 acres and 45 were related to human actions, burning 57 acres. The largest fire in the district was the 278-acre Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook which burned 105 acres of ODF protection land. 97% of the fires burning on ODF protection were held at less than 10 acres this fire season.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.