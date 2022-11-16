As world reaches 8 billion inhabitants, Oregon and C.O. counties, cities still growing, some faster than others

Redmond grew about twice as fast as Bend over past year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – On the very day the world’s 8 billionth baby was born, in the Dominican Republic, Portland State University’s Population Research Center on Tuesday released its latest population estimates for Oregon, its counties and cities, and the numbers painted a widely varying picture.

Overall, Oregon grew by just 14,728 residents in the year ended July 1, the researchers said, a growth rate of just 0.35%, even slower than last year’s 0.54% statewide growth estimate.

You might never guess the fastest-growing county in the past year: Gilliam County, in north-central Oregon, one of the state’s least-populous counties, which grew by just 56 people, to 2,071 residents. But that’s a 2.76% growth rate – do the math.

Close behind was No. 2 Crook County, which added 567 residents to reach a population of 26,162, up an estimated 2.22%. By the way, Deschutes County added 3,289 residents in the year, reaching a population of 207,206, growth of just over 1.6%. Jefferson County grew by 372 residents to 25,404, up just under 1.5%.

As for cities, Central Oregon’s biggest, Bend, added 1,902 residents, for a new population estimate of 102,834, just under 2%.

That’s about half the growth rate seen in Redmond, which added 1,444 people to reach 37,566, one-year growth of about 4%. The factors could be many – such more affordable housing in Redmond, relatively speaking, though both saw their prices grow quickly over the past year.

Madras added 353 residents this year, for a population of 8,070, growth of about 4.5%. Prineville saw similar growth, adding 471 residents for a population of 11,513, up 4.26%.

Elsewhere, La Pine was the High Desert’s fastest-growing city, adding 184 people for a total population of 2,838, or just under 7% growth. Sisters was close behind, with 189 new residents for a total of 3,475, a 5.75% rise in the past year.

Culver grew by 27 people, up 1.65% to a total of 1,663, while Metolius added just six people, reaching 987, up 0.6 of a percent.