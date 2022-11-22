Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire.

Beginning Tuesday, the closure area includes Forest Service Road 4290, Forest Service Road 4630 west of the junction with Forest Service Road 640 and 4636, Forest Service Road 4636, Little Cultus Lake Day Use and Campground, Lemish Lake Trailhead, Many Lakes Trailhead, and Irish & Taylor Trailhead.

Additionally, during winter recreation season, the closure includes snowmobile routes, including theIrish and Taylor Trail, Border to Border Trail and Charlton Trail.

Snowmobile Trail #5, which follows the Cascade Lakes Highway, remains open. Please see the attached map for an overview of closure area.

This temporary closure will remain in place through the winter for public safety due to overhead hazards, including snags and fire-weakened trees.

The Cedar Creek Fire, first reported late on Sunday, July 31, was one of several lightning-sparked fires on the Willamette National Forest by August 1 and grew to more than 127,000 acres, closing a broad area of the Willamette and Deschutes forests, prompting evacuations and and sending smoke streaming into the High Desert on multiple occasions. As of the final daily report in early November, it was 70% contained.

For more information, the public can contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300. For information regarding the Willamette National Forest’s Cedar Creek Fire closure, please call the Middle Fork Ranger District at (541) 782-2283.