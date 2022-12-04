Oregon DOJ asks judge for 2-month delay in some Measure 114 provisions that require permit to buy guns

But state says other parts should be allowed to take effect

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) --The Oregon Department of Justice informed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Sunday that the state will seek a two-month delay in some of the provisions in Oregon Ballot Measure 114 that require a permit to purchase a firearm.

Here's the rest of Sunday night's announcement from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and the letter the Department sent to the judge, who heard arguments Friday and expects to rule early this week on a request by those who filed a recent lawsuit for an injunction to block the measure from taking effect on Thursday:

"Measure 114 passed on a majority vote of the people of Oregon in November’s general election. The decision to make this request was made only after local law enforcement clarified that they would not be able to process permit applications as soon December 8, when Measure 114 takes effect.

"DOJ’s letter explained that other parts of the measure should take effect as scheduled, including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed – and not just requested – before firearms can be transferred (this fixes the ‘Charleston Loophole,’ a gap in the federal system that allows a gun sale to proceed after 3 days, even if the background check has not been completed.)

“Postponing the permit requirement by approximately two months should give Oregon law enforcement time to have a fully functional permitting system in place. If Judge Immergut agrees to the postponement, then starting in February anyone who purchases a gun in Oregon will be required to have a permit,” said Attorney General Rosenblum.

"In their letter to Judge Immergut, lawyers for the DOJ noted that leaders of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police had submitted sworn statements to the court stating that, on December 8, no one in the state will be able to complete the in-person firearm safety training required by Measure 114. Their statements also discussed other practical difficulties that sheriffs and police, who are responsible for handling permit applications under Measure 114, expect to face."