Wyden votes against $847 billion defense bill, but he and Merkley applaud National Guard wildfire training

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued the following statement after voting against the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday:

“There’s a lot to like in this year’s defense policy bill—particularly a much needed pay raise for military service members and important investments to support our partners, Ukraine and Taiwan, in the face of growing Russian and Chinese aggression. I’m also proud of the successful results of a decades-long fight to move prosecution of major crimes like sexual harassment and sexual assault out of the military chain of command and over to professional prosecutors.

“I successfully led the charge to include an amendment supporting the National Guard with rapid response and wildfire prevention training. This provision will help make sure that communities in Oregon and nationwide have the support they need from well-trained and well-equipped Guard members when the next fire season hits. I am also proud to have written key provisions requiring the FBI to secure the devices of key intelligence agency personnel, improve transparency about activities under Executive Order 12333 and to ensure government whistleblowers can share matters of concern with Congress.

“But I cannot in good conscience authorize $847 billion in military spending — nearly an $80 billion increase over last year and $45 billion over the President’s budget request. Without stronger budget controls I fear unchecked military spending will serve as a giveaway to defense contractors and their billionaire investors.

“Among many issues, this year’s defense authorization bill omits all of the House-passed bipartisan provisions to hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable. America does not become more secure by turning a blind eye to the nefarious actions of Mohammed bin Salman, who has protected perpetrators of violence against Americans and manipulated oil markets to gouge American consumers.

“The bill unfortunately expands the United States’ nuclear arsenal significantly and does not place limitations over the dangerous and controversial 1033 program, which provides military equipment to domestic law enforcement. This defense bill fails to assert Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war, by not repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq, despite bipartisan, bicameral support. Further, tucked inside this 4,000-page defense bill is a judiciary security bill that raises serious First Amendment concerns. For these reasons, I voted ‘no.’”

But Wyden and Jeff Merkley applauded the passage of a critical measure that supports the training of National Guard personnel on wildfire prevention and response in Oregon and nationwide.

“I’m proud that Congress has passed my provision to support the Oregon National Guard with rapid response and wildfire prevention training,” Wyden said. “This provision will help make sure that Oregon communities have the support they need from well-trained and well-equipped Guard members when the next fire season hits. I’ll keep up the fight to secure further resources to combat wildfires and keep Oregonians safe.”

“With wildfires getting more and more intense thanks to climate chaos, we need all hands on deck to battle these blazes and keep our communities safe. Getting Oregon National Guard members trained and equipped to help fight wildfires has been a huge win for bolstering our wildfire defenses across the state, especially during the times when our resources are stretched thinnest,” said Senator Merkley. “This provision to support the Oregon National Guard members will help ensure they continue to have the training and resources needed to keep Oregonians across the state protected when wildfires break out.”

“Having your Oregon Guard members pre-trained and ready to respond is invaluable,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, Director of Public Affairs for the Oregon Military Department. “It supports a rapid mobilization and ensures we have the trained personnel available to save the lives and property of our fellow Oregonians.”

The Wyden-led wildfire prevention and response measure was included and passed as a part of the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).