Lori Chavez-DeRemer sworn in as new Fifth District congresswoman

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) was officially sworn in Saturday to serve her first term representing Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.

The district, which was redrawn in 2022, now includes Linn County, most of Clackamas and Deschutes counties, and parts of Multnomah and Marion counties.

“I want to thank Oregonians in the 5th District for placing your trust in me to represent you in the halls of Congress. I’ll work tirelessly to ensure you have a seat at the policymaking tables in D.C., especially when decisions are being made that will impact your families, schools, businesses, and livelihoods," Chavez-DeRemer said in her initial news release, which continues in full below.

“Although it took longer than expected, I’m glad my colleagues were able to reach a consensus, and I’m excited to begin delivering on the promises we made to the American people.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – to find common ground so we can build a booming economy, improve public safety, support our rural communities, expand educational opportunities, and much more. Instead of tossing solutions to the side in the name of partisan politics, I’m confident that we can rise above the gridlock. I’ll work with anyone who’s interested in delivering results that benefit Oregonians and all Americans.

“I’d also like to thank my husband and daughters for their continuous support. Guided by family and faith, it is my solemn promise to Oregonians that I will carry out my constitutional duties with authenticity, integrity, and transparency,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

A longtime resident of Happy Valley, Chavez-DeRemer has been involved in local public service for two decades. She first became a member of the Happy Valley Parks Committee in 2002 and went on to serve as city council president and then as mayor. She is married to her husband of 31 years, Dr. Shawn DeRemer, and together they have twin daughters: Annie and Emilie. The couple operate several medical clinics throughout the Pacific Northwest.