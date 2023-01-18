Chavez-DeRemer announces House committee assignments

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., said Tuesday she has been selected to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the House Committee on Agriculture for the 118th Congress.

“I’m excited to serve Oregonians on the Transportation and Infrastructure, Education and the Workforce, and Agriculture committees. These three committees have significant jurisdiction over issues that reflect the 5th District’s needs and priorities.

“I grew up in a union family, and as mayor, I promoted public-private partnerships on labor projects and saw first-hand how they drive Oregon’s vibrant economy. After all, our economy runs on our roads, over our bridges, and through our airports, so building an infrastructure that is safe and reliable is paramount.

“As a member of these influential committees, I’ll be an outspoken voice for hardworking Oregonians and ensure our workforce has the tools needed to succeed in today’s economy. I’ll also work to bring Oregonians’ hard-earned tax dollars back to our state through critical legislation like the 2023 Farm Bill. We must ensure our farmers and ranchers have the support they need when disaster strikes, including for wildfires and drought, but I won’t hesitate to speak out if the federal government attempts to overregulate.

“I look forward to giving Oregonians a seat at the table when decisions are being made that impact our businesses, farmers, students, and workers. I’ll continue upholding my promise to work with anyone – on either side of the aisle – interested in delivering results that benefit Oregonians and all Americans,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a news release, which continues below:

Background

Transportation and Infrastructure

Previously serving as mayor of Happy Valley, Chavez-DeRemer has a proven track record of delivering critical transportation and infrastructure results. She served on several boards and task forces, including the Region 1 Area Commission on Transportation, where she assisted in the development of the statewide transportation system. Chavez-DeRemer also helped secure funding for sidewalks and worked to expand roads and town centers in Happy Valley, which was one of the fastest-growing cities in Oregon during her tenure.

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation, including the aviation system, highways and bridges, transit and rail transportation, pipelines, and maritime transportation. The committee also has jurisdiction over wastewater infrastructure, the nation’s emergency preparedness and response programs, public buildings and federal real estate management, federal economic development agencies, and the U.S. Coast Guard. The committee is currently led by Chairman Sam Graves (MO-06). Learn more about the committee here.

Education and the Workforce

As a mother of two successful daughters, Chavez-DeRemer has pledged to support every parent’s right to have a voice in their child’s education. Additionally, as mayor, she promoted public-private partnerships and supported union workers working on these projects.

The House Education and the Workforce Committee oversees programs that affect all Americans, from early learning and higher education to job training and retirement security. The committee is currently led by Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (NC-05). Learn more about the committee here.

Agriculture

Containing parts of Willamette Valley and Central Oregon, farmers and ranchers in the 5th District play a key role in feeding the U.S. and the world. From growing specialty crops to raising livestock like cattle, agricultural production is the core of Oregon’s rural economy – accounting for 13 percent of the state’s gross product in 2021.

The House Committee on Agriculture has jurisdiction over the 2023 Farm Bill, which includes titles on commodity programs, conservation, trade, nutrition, credit, rural development, research, forestry, energy, horticulture, and crop insurance. The committee is currently led by Chairman GT Thompson (PA-15). Learn more about the committee here.