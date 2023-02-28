Gov. Kotek asks lawmakers to approve $155 million in spending to reduce homelessness

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In her first legislative testimony since her inauguration, Governor Tina Kotek urged lawmakers Tuesday to approve $155 million to reduce homelessness in all regions of Oregon.

On her first full day in office, Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency and called on the Legislature to pass an early investment package to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis.

House Bill 5019, which was heard Tuesday in the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, would provide urgent, statewide assistance to support the emergency response and prevent and reduce homelessness, the governor said in a news release, which continues below:

HB 5019 includes the following investments to achieve specific outcomes in communities across the state:

$85.2 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity Geography: Emergency areas Impact: Rehouse 1,200 households, expand shelter capacity by 600 beds Eligible uses: Rapid rehousing, shelter capital and operations, capacity for culturally responsive organizations, sanitations services

$33.6 million to prevent homelessness Geography: Statewide Impact: Prevent homelessness for 8,750 households

$27.4 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity in the 26 rural counties within the Balance of State Continuum of Care Geography: Balance of State Continuum of Care Impact: rehouse 450 households experiencing unsheltered homelessness; expand state’s shelter capacity by 100 beds Eligible uses: rapid rehousing, shelter capital and operations, capacity for culturally responsive organizations, sanitation services

$3.9 million for emergency management response (OHCS and OEM)

$5 million direct allocation to federally recognized Tribes Geography: Statewide Impact: Address homelessness needs of Tribal members

$200,000 to develop a proposal for a long-term rent assistance program Geography: Statewide Impact: Begin work to establish a long-term rent assistance program in the state to serve the unsheltered households being rehoused through the emergency order to ensure long-term housing stability.



“I’m urging you to make this investment now and then build upon it in the 2023-25 biennium,” Governor Kotek said. “My recommended budget urges you to make significant, additional investments to rehouse and prevent homelessness for more Oregonians, build and preserve more housing units statewide, and increase homeownership. We can and must rise to meet the moment.”