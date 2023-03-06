BLM seeks public input on potential 4,000-acre private-land acquisition along John Day River

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District said Monday it is seeking public input on a proposal to acquire about 4,000 acres of private land along the John Day River south of the Columbia River.

These private lands, currently owned by the Western Rivers Conservancy, would provide people with a wide range of recreational opportunities, including boating access, camping, hiking, and interpretation of the Oregon National Historic Trail, according to the BLM announcement, which continues below.

The lands would also be managed to maintain and restore healthy rangelands and wildlife habitat, and to restore critical habitat for the Mid-Columbia Summer Steelhead.

“Acquiring these lands would allow the district to expand recreational opportunities along the John Day River,” Prineville District Manager Amanda Roberts said. “Public input into the National Environmental Policy Act process helps ensure the decisions we make are in line with public interest.”

The land is located on the west side of the John Day River, approximately 14 miles east of Wasco. The area is generally referred to as McDonald’s Ferry and is on the west side of McDonald’s Crossing. The historic river crossing was used in the 1800s as part of the Oregon Trail.

The BLM would acquire the parcels based on their appraised fair market value and manage them in accordance with its multiple-use mission.

The BLM prepared the Lower John Day Basin Land Acquisition Programmatic Environmental Assessment and is now accepting public input on how the environmental effects of the McDonald’s Ferry acquisition have been adequately considered.

Interested people can provide comments during the 30-day public comment period which starts today. Substantive comments will help BLM officials identify any new information about the proposal before making a final decision.

All comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on April 5, 2023, to be considered. Written comments will be accepted at the address below or can be emailed to blm_or_pr_lands@blm.gov. Please include “McDonald’s Ferry Acquisition” on the envelope or in the subject line.

BLM Central Oregon Field Office

Central Oregon Field Manager

3050 NE 3rd Street

Prineville, OR 97754

Comments can also be submitted directly to the ePlanning website.

All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available. People can ask to withhold personal identifying information from public review; however, it cannot be guaranteed.

The documents are also available on the BLM’s ePlanning website. The previously completed Programmatic Environmental Assessment is also available for review. You can request a copy of the documents or EA from the Prineville District Office by calling (541) 416-6700 on weekdays between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding federal holidays. For more information, please contact Chris Ryan, Project Lead, at (541) 416-6700 or at blm_or_pr_lands@blm.gov.

People in the United States who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 711 (TTY, TDD, or TeleBraille) to access telecommunications relay services. Individuals outside the United States should use the relay services offered within their country to make international calls to the point-of-contact in the United States.