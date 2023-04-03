Oregon Water Resources Dept. seeks public input on rule changes for ‘critical groundwater areas’

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When groundwater levels are low, the state of Oregon can declare critical groundwater areas to help preserve and protect water.

Once a CGWA is established, the state can restrict groundwater withdrawals to prevent long-term impacts of low water levels on people and ecosystems.

The rules used to establish CGWAs in Oregon are out of date and inconsistent with current laws. The Oregon Water Resources Department has proposed changes to these rules, including changes in the processes for establishing CGWAs, and is seeking public input.

To learn more about the rules and proposed changes, visit OWRD Division 10 Rulemaking and Updating OAR Chapter 690, Division 10.

The public is encouraged to provide written comments about the rulemaking by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 22. These can be submitted by email to WRD_DL_rule-coordinator@water.oregon.gov or by mail:

Kelly Meinz, Oregon Water Resources Department

725 Summer St. N.E. Suite A, Salem, OR 97301-1271

Public oral and written comments are also encouraged at the following rulemaking public hearings:

When: Monday, April 24 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Mountain Community College, 311 N Columbia St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97682

When: Wednesday, April 26 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Harney County Community Center, 478 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR 97720

When: Thursday, May 4 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Klamath County Event Center, 3531 South 6th Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603

When: Monday, May 8 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Oregon Department of State Lands, 775 Summer ST NE #100, Salem, OR 97301

Or online via Zoom (please register before if using Zoom): https://bit.ly/owrd_Division10

The Oregon Water Resources Department is the state agency charged with studying, allocating, and distributing water in Oregon. Visit www.oregon.gov/owrd.