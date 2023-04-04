City Club of C. Oregon to hold regional city managers forum

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City Club of Central Oregon will feature city managers from around the region at the Annual Regional City Managers Forum on Thursday, April 20th at Tetherow Resort.

The forum will be moderated by Tammy Baney, Executive Director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

Central Oregon has many concerns in common across the region including homelessness, economic development, infrastructure, water and tourism.

Join City Club to hear about how the region is growing together, what is unique in each community and collaborative solutions that are being pursued across the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions at the forum.

The panelists include: Eric King, City Manager-Bend; Geoff Wullschlager, City Manager-La Pine; Steve Forrester, City Manager-Prineville; Keith Witcosky, City Manager-Redmond, Sisters (interim)-Joe O'Neil, Interim City Manager-Sisters; and Christy Wurster, Interim City Manager-Madras.

Forum Details:

Event: Regional City Managers Forum

When: Thursday, April 20

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tetherow Resort Event Pavilion

Register and more information here: https://cityclubco.org

