Firewood cutting opens next week on Deschutes, Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River Natl. Grassland

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning next Monday, May 1, personal and commercial use firewood collection season will resume on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland. All areas will remain open through Nov. 30.

The public should note this is only for the national forest system lands and does not include permits for firewood cutting on land managed by the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management.

While personal use firewood permits are free, a permit is still required. The public can obtain up to 8 cords of wood per year and permits are available at local vendors and Forest Service offices. This firewood cannot be sold and must be used for personal use only. People interested in selling firewood must obtain a commercial permit at a Forest Service office.

Permit holders must have a permit and a copy of the Firewood Synopsis while collecting firewood and will be required to tag their loads. Permit holders need to pay particular attention to the “Rules and Regulations” as well as the specific cutting designations listed on each cutting area map in the synopsis. It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read the Firewood Synopsis and understand the tree species available for firewood cutting and gathering in the designated areas. It is prohibited to possess or remove trees that have been illegally cut.

Permits will be available at vendors (see attached list) and Forest Service offices beginning May 1. All Forest Service offices in Central Oregon are open from 8:00-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of the Crescent Ranger District that is closed to the public on Fridays.

Permit holders must be aware of and follow all fire restrictions, which can be found on either of the two Forest’s websites (www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home ) or (www.fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/home). The Firewood Synopsis and list of vendors are also located on the two websites.

To contact a local Forest Service Office, please use the following phone numbers: