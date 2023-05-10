Wyden to hold May 22 town hall at Crook County HS in Prineville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Wednesday he will have open-to-all, in-person town halls the evening of Monday, May 22 in Crook County and two days later in Josephine County.

Wyden has already held 23 town halls so far throughout Oregon in 2023 – and 1,050 town halls overall statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“The ‘Oregon Way’ is all about throwing open the doors of democracy so everybody in every part of our state has the opportunity to ask questions and share suggestions,” Wyden said. “The community conservations in these open-to-all local gatherings help to shorten the distance between Oregon and Washington DC, and I’m very much looking forward to these upcoming town halls.”

The schedule for the upcoming town halls is as follows: