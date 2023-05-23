“Let’s pay our bills”: Senator Wyden discusses debt ceiling showdown, wildfire season at KTVZ studios

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Congress and President Biden “have to” reach agreement on raising the debt ceiling by the June 1 deadline, as to do otherwise “would be irresponsible,” with devastating impacts Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said during an interview Tuesday at the NewsChannel 21 studios.

“This is about the bills already incurred -- under a Democratic president, under a Republican president,” Wyden told Lee Anderson.

“We’ve got to protect the ‘full faith and credit’ of the United States,” he said, or everyone from small businesses to seniors and veterans will be hurt.” That is very different than the issue of the budget, which is future spending.”

“So let’s pay our bills, get this done” -- and then debate the budget, Wyden said, or the economic impacts will be quick and deep.

“Default speaks to your credit, and the dominoes start falling in a hurry,” Wyden warned. Interest rates would rise and make it harder for people to make house and car payments.

“We’ve got to protect our ability to be the go-to anchor for our financial system – and frankly, for the world,” the senator said.

Asked by Anderson if “yes or no,” a deal will be struck in time, Wyden said: “We have to do it. It would be irresponsible for any member of Congress – Democratic, Republican, any philosophy – to allow for a default. That would harm America.”

As for this year’s wildfire season, Wyden said: “These are not your grandfather’s fires. They’re bigger, they’re hotter, they’re more powerful.”

While Wyden said he’d helped secure “some” higher pay for firefighters, it’s “not enough,” with help wanted signs around the state offering higher pay. He also will keep focusing on prevention, with legislation that passed to have big fires fought from a disaster fund, rather than “raiding” funds dedicated to prevention efforts.