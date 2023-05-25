House passes Chavez-DeRemer-backed bill targeting proliferation of fentanyl

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – The U.S. House on Thursday passed H.R. 467, the HALT Fentanyl Act, which would make the class-wide scheduling order for fentanyl-related substances permanent, supply law enforcement with the tools needed to keep these dangerous drugs off the streets, and support research efforts to understand the effects of fentanyl-related substances on people's health.

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05), who is a cosponsor of the proposal, spoke on the House floor in support of the legislation.

Click HERE to watch or download video of Chavez-DeRemer’s remarks.

Below is a transcript of Chavez-DeRemer’s floor remarks on the HALT Fentanyl Act:

I rise today in support of H.R. 467, the HALT Fentanyl Act.

Oregon teenagers are dying from drug overdoses at a faster rate than any other state.

In fact, adolescent overdose deaths have more than tripled in Oregon since 2019.

It’s because dangerous amounts of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills are flooding our streets.

Last year in my district, law enforcement seized enough fentanyl powder to kill the entire population of Oregon – in just one single drug bust.



I believe we must take a two-pronged approach to tackling the fentanyl crisis: support law enforcement and enact tough-on-crime policies.

That’s why I’m proud to cosponsor of the Halt Fentanyl Act, which accomplishes both of these goals by permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.



I urge my colleagues to support this life-saving legislation.