Sen. Jeff Merkley plans Deschutes County town hall on Saturday, June 17 at Ridgeview HS in Redmond

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Friday he is continuing to hold in-person town halls in 2023 with community conversations in three Oregon counties in June: Klamath, Lake, and Deschutes counties, including one set for Saturday, June 17 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

The town halls in Klamath and Lake counties are rescheduled from March, when they were postponed for the safety of attendees due to potentially hazardous weather conditions.

“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities. Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state,” Merkley said.

“Over the course of the more than 500 town halls I’ve held since Oregonians sent me to the Senate, I’ve seen how these events provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view during these often-divisive times. We all benefit significantly when we leave our comfort zone and open ourselves up to new ways of looking at issues—myself included.

“It’s been great to get back on the road again to meet Oregonians from all walks of life.”

Since taking office in 2009, Senator Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. In recent years, many of the events have been virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of 2023, Senator Merkley has spoken with Oregonians in 29 counties across the state.

His upcoming town hall conversations are as follows, with additional details to be sent to local media ahead of each town hall:

Friday, June 16:

Klamath County Town Hall

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Location: Oregon Institute of Technology—Danny Miles Court (Gym)

3201 Campus Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Lake County Town Hall

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Location: Lakeview High School—Cafeteria

906 S 3rd Street, Lakeview, OR 97630

Saturday, June 17:

Deschutes County Town Hall

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Location: Ridgeview High School—Performing Arts Theater

4555 SW Elkhorn Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756