Deschutes, Ochoco National Forests seeks applicants to fill 40 permanent full-time, seasonal positions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland will be accepting applications through USAJobs.gov for about 40 permanent full-time and permanent seasonal positions in the coming months.

These positions will open for application on a rolling basis starting in June and continuing through September. Qualification requirements, start dates and pay will vary based on the position.

The positions filled will include specialties such as recreation, forestry, wildlife, botany, hydrology, silviculture and visitor services. Interested applicants can search by duty location, forest or specialty for a complete list of position openings in Central Oregon on USAJobs.gov at any time.

The forests may fill one or more of the following positions listed below. Each position may be advertised as either permanent full-time or permanent seasonal. Additional opportunities may be announced throughout the summer.

Archaeologist – Bend, OR

Biological Science Technician (Botany/Invasives) – Bend, OR

Biological Science Technician (Soils) – Bend, OR

Biological Science Technician (Wildlife) – Bend, OR

Forestry Technician (Aquatics) – Bend and Sisters, OR

Forestry Technician (Botany/Invasives) – Sisters, OR

Forestry Technician (Developed Recreation) – Bend, Crescent and Sisters, OR

Forestry Technician (Silviculture) – Bend, OR

Forestry Technician (Field Ranger) – Bend, OR

Forestry Technician (Wildlife) – Crescent and Sisters, OR

Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Administration) – Prineville, OR

Forestry Technician (Timber Sale Preparation) – Bend, Crescent and Sisters, OR

Forestry Technician (Timber Stand Improvement) – Crescent, Sisters and Prineville, OR

Forestry Technician (Wilderness) – Sisters, OR

Off Highway Vehicle Technician – Bend, OR

Park Ranger – Bend, OR

Trails Volunteer Coordinators – Bend, OR

Employees in permanent seasonal positions typically work six to nine months out of the year and have three to six months off. These employees qualify for benefits and don’t need to reapply for their positions each year. Detailed information regarding the status and benefits of each position will be available in the individual position announcements on USAJobs.gov.