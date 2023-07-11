Oregon housing agency approves $8.3 million in funding for College View Apartments in NW Bend

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Housing Stability Council announced Tuesday it has approved $103.5 million in Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) funding to go to 10 affordable housing developments across the state, including $8.3 million for the new College View Apartments near OSU-Cascades.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will provide 646 additional homes with these developments for individuals and households living on low incomes. Half of the funded projects will be built in rural communities and half in urban areas.

“Lack of affordable housing is a top concern for many people across the state and we must continue to pursue measurable progress. These investments will help improve the futures and quality of life for thousands of Oregonians in rural and urban areas of the state,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “We are grateful to Governor Kotek and the Oregon legislature for having the foresight to invest in the LIFT program. Together we recognize that investments in safe, affordable housing are also investments in communities where everyone can thrive.”

OHCS received a total of 23 applications, amounting to over $221.6 million in LIFT funding requests, more than LIFT funds available. Special consideration was given to developments that serve communities affected by the 2020 Labor Day wildfires and those who have a Qualified Culturally Specific Organization on the development team. After careful review, 10 projects emerged for funding recommendation.

The developments receiving awards include:

College View Apartments in Bend, receiving $8.3 million

Depoe Bay Townhomes in Depoe Bay, receiving $2.3 million

Estacada Apartments Phase II in Estacada, receiving $11.9 million

Ollie Court in Eugene, receiving $11.3 million

Pacific Flats in Phoenix, receiving $13.5 million

Phoenix Corner in Phoenix, receiving $15.3 million

Rand Road Affordable Housing in Hood River, receiving $15.1 million

Rivergreen Apartments Phase II in Corvallis, receiving $5.6 million

Salem Apartments in Salem, receiving $17.9 million

Unicorn Bed in Portland, receiving $2.3 million

The College View Apartments will include 59 units in two three-story buildings, from one to three bedrooms. The units will be for those making 60% of the Bend area's median income, or about $57,000 for a family of four. Housing Works is the sponsor and the Latino Community Association also is partnering in the project.

OHCS said it is grateful to the internal and external scoring committees for their diligent evaluation of the applications. Assessment considerations included multiple factors such as: readiness to proceed, financial viability, development capacity, service to communities of color, innovation, replicability, minority-, women-, veteran-owned business participation, use of affordable rents, family-sized units, and the involvement of Qualified Culturally Specific Organizations.

“By approving these funding recommendations, OHCS is taking a crucial step forward in addressing the pressing housing needs of communities across Oregon,” said Bell. “The LIFT program continues to make a significant positive impact on affordable housing development in Oregon."