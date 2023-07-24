Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, 4 other Senate Republicans announce 2024 re-election bids, seek M. 113 ruling

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five Oregon Senate Republicans, including Tim Knopp of Bend, announced plans Monday to seek re-election next year, and two are asking the secretary of state to rule on whether they can make the ballot, despite Measure 113 and their absences during the 2023 session's GOP walkout.

“Oregonians are fed up with the national Democrat agenda.” Knopp said. “They are tired of out-of-control crime and drug use making their neighborhoods more dangerous. Oregonians deserve better than the reckless tax and spend policies driving up the cost of living and inflation across Oregon. They desperately want balance. Senate Republicans are looking forward to vigorous debates over the course of the campaign season.”

Senate Republicans who announced Monday for election to the 2024 campaigns:

Senator David Brock Smith (R - Port Orford) Senate District 1

Senator Dick Anderson (R - Lincoln City) Senate District 5

Senator Fred Girod (R - Lyons) Senate District 9

Senator Tim Knopp (R - Bend) Senate District 27

Senator Dennis Linthicum (R - Klamath Falls) Senate District 28

Senators Knopp and Linthicum said they have sent a letter to Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade, asking for a declaratory ruling on Measure 113 and whether they will be allowed ballot access for the 2024 election.