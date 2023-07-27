Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Jewish Community of C.O. among federal security, disaster preparation grant recipients

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security is awarding the state of Oregon, Lane Transit District, and nonprofits across the state nearly $20 million to build and sustain capabilities to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other disasters.

“Ensuring Oregonians and communities across the state are safe and prepared for any threats they face is critical,” said Senator Merkley. “The best response is being prepared, and this funding will help ensure Oregonians in all corners of the state are safe and prepared when disaster strikes.”

“Oregonians must have every assurance that security is a top priority when they enter schools, places of worship, hospitals, museums and other community gathering spaces,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these institutions in our state have earned these federal investments helping to protect them from terrorist threats and natural disasters.”

These awards to Oregon are part of $2 billion awarded nationally from DHS across six grant programs to help prepare our nation against threats and natural disasters. The awards coming to Oregon can be found below:

$4,847,500 from the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) to address identified planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercise needs to prevent, protect against, prepare for, and respond to acts of terrorism.

$3,800,000 to the Portland area from the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) to assist in building an enhanced and sustainable capacity to prevent, protect against, prepare for, and respond to acts of terrorism.

$5,343,682 under the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program to assist state, local, tribal, and territorial emergency management agencies in obtaining the resources required to support the National Preparedness Goal’s associated mission areas and core capabilities to build a culture of preparedness.

$2,137,693 under the Transit Security Grant Program (TSGP) to the Lane Transit District for enhancement of security measures at critical transit infrastructure including bus, ferry, and rail systems.

$1,202,632 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program – Urban Area (NSGP-UA) to nonprofits in the Portland area to support the security of local nonprofits and help integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

Individual recipients under this grant program can be found below:

$150,000 for Chabad of NE Portland

$150,000 for Congregation Ahavath Achim

$150,000 for Congregation Beth Israel

$150,000 for Congregation Kesser Israel

$150,000 for Congregation Neveh Shalom

$150,000 for Congregation Shir Tikvah

$150,000 for Portland Jewish Academy

$92,500 for Havurah Shalom

$2,404,231 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program – State (NSGP-S) to nonprofits outside the Portland area to support the security of local nonprofits and help integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

Individual recipients under this grant program can be found below: