BLM presents national volunteer award to Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday awarded the Friends and Neighbors of Deschutes Canyon Area the “Group Excellence” national volunteer award.

Amanda Roberts, BLM Prineville District Manager, and Barry Bushue, BLM OR/WA State Director, presented the award during the 27th annual nationwide Making a Difference ceremony. The award honors their commitment to inspire people to care for public lands.

Volunteers for Friends and Neighbors of Deschutes Canyon Area have been inspiring current and future generations of public land users for over a decade. The care they cultivate expands well beyond the river canyon walls.

"These awards are a small way to thank you for the priceless work you’ve done,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone Manning. “I’m humbled to see how much you’ve accomplished – and so very grateful. Thank you, from all of us at BLM."

On average, the group contributes around 4,000 hours of service each year in and around Deschutes Canyon. They share their passion by teaching about invasive weeds, native plants, geology, and wildlife during workshops and guided walks. They also build lasting connections through field trips for local youth.

“This is an incredible group of volunteers, and we’re proud to partner with them,” said Lisa Clark, BLM Deschutes Field Office Manager. “They have a contagious passion. We're thankful for their ability to inspire others to learn about these amazing river canyons and high desert ecosystem.”

This group leads by example, demonstrating how visitors can be stewards and care for their public lands every time they visit. Throughout the year, they work on trails, assist with habitat restoration, or organize clean-ups. These projects help BLM reduce user impacts on the area, especially as more people turn to public lands for recreation.

The BLM congratulates the Friends and Neighbors of Deschutes Canyon Area for their service and contributions to public lands in Central Oregon. Learn more about volunteering with BLM through your local BLM office or by visiting https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/volunteers.

