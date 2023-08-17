Redmond Post Office experiences hiring and staffing issues, concerned customers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NewsChannel 21 has in the past received delivery complaints regarding the Bend Post Office, and more recently, people are voicing similar concerns about delivery issues involving the Redmond Post Office.

A Redmond resident wrote to NewsChannel 21 about U.S. Postal Service issues and wished to remain anonymous, not showing his face during the interview.

"Recently, especially in the last six months or so, we have at least one day a week where they don't come out and pick up the packages," he said.

Kim Frum, a USPS strategic communications specialist, responded to NewsChannel 21 in writing, saying "the Redmond office currently has no mail delays. However, hiring and staffing issues remain."

"The Postal Service is not immune from the current staffing and hiring challenges encountered by nearly every industry, and that includes the Redmond Post Office," Frum wrote. "The good news is the office has skilled management in place, overseeing the day to day operations and using every available resource at our disposal to meet the challenges.

'We’ve been aggressively hiring since 2022 to help bring consistency to our service," she continued. "The Redmond office is holding a job fair every Thursday in the month of August — Aug. 17, 24, 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — and one already on the schedule for Thursday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There are even more events planned in the very near future.

"Due to the staffing challenges, we are rotating employees and assignments, as needed, and using every available resource at our disposal, including borrowing employees from other offices — nearby, across the state, or in some instances neighboring states — to match the workload to continue to provide the service our customers deserve.

"The employees we have “borrowed” are usually new to the area and may not know the routes as well as the regular Redmond carriers. This may mean, in some instances not all deliveries can be made. But all mail in this instance is sent out the next business day to complete delivery.

"The goal of the Postal Service is to hire several hundred employees throughout Oregon. This contrasts with many industries and businesses who are downsizing or constricting their staffing. These are solid jobs with the opportunity for excellent pay, full federal benefits and opportunities. We have Post Office locations in local neighborhoods across the state, allowing prospective employees the chance to work near home.

"Anyone interested in a job with the Postal Service is welcome to visit any Post Office location and inquire or go online. Jobs are posted on the website usps.com/careers every other Tuesday until we are fully staffed. The need is especially urgent for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers. However, interested applicants should always check with their local Post Office for information on available positions.

"It’s worth noting, while we don’t keep state by state information, the average time to deliver mail and packages across the nation remains consistent at 2.5 days. To put it another way, 98% of the nation’s population receives their mail and packages in less than three days. This percentage recently improved, and USPS is working hard to correct service-related issues in the other limited areas," Frum's statement concluded

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Frum and also spoke with a concerned customer about his business and how it's being affected. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.