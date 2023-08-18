Gov. Kotek names Erin McMahon director of Department of Emergency Management

NORTH BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Tina Kotek announced Friday that Erin McMahon, a retired General Officer for the Oregon National Guard and U.S. Army, has been appointed to lead the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

The Oregon Senate will take up her confirmation as permanent director in September.

"As our state responds to wildfires, extreme weather events, and other rapidly changing emergencies, the person leading the Oregon Department of Emergency Management must be able to anticipate and respond to a broad range of crises that Oregon will inevitably encounter,” said Governor Kotek. “Erin McMahon brings over twenty years of experience leading teams in response to large-scale emergencies at the state and national level. I am confident in her ability to support Oregonians across the state and look forward to seeing her positive impact and leadership at ODEM.”

Erin McMahon (she/her) has twenty-four years of experience advising state and national leaders on emergent and active emergencies requiring operational and civilian support.

In her role as Principal Deputy General Counsel for the United States National Guard Bureau, McMahon advised federal leaders on the 2021 Oregon wildfires, when more than 1,000 fires burned at least 518,303 acres across the state. In that same role, McMahon also spearheaded several groundbreaking programs for the Department of Defense to combat sexual assault.

Her efforts were vital to increasing reporting and investigation options, ensuring a more timely and effective response, and providing recovery resources for victims of sexual assault in the military. McMahon served the United States as an Army Brigadier General (ret.).

Most recently, McMahon was a Senior Advisor at The McChrystal Group in Virginia where she provided executive leader training, coaching, and mentorship to assist organizational leaders in developing teams, improve employee relations, build trust, and eliminate confusion.

“I am honored and proud to serve Oregon as the Director of the Department of Emergency Management,” said director Erin McMahon. “After over fifteen years of supporting emergency management operations at the national level – including during the COVID-19 health emergency and dozens of climate-related catastrophes – I will capitalize on my prior work with FEMA and other federal partners to develop a strategic plan for emergency management that will help our communities before, during and after disaster. I am honored to serve Oregonians in times of crisis and beyond.”