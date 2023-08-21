Skip to Content
Government-politics

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs ‘ghost gun’ regulations, fentanyl crackdown, other public safety bills

Gov. Tina Kotek signed several bills related to public safety on Monday
Gov. Tina Kotek's Office
Gov. Tina Kotek signed several bills related to public safety on Monday
By
Published 4:41 PM


SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek hosted a signing ceremony Monday for bills passed during the 2023 legislative session that address public safety in communities across the state.

“Each pillar of our justice system relies on the other – we must have adequate staffing levels and training for law enforcement, we must have a commitment to upholding victims’ rights and their access to justice, and we must honor the rights of the accused,” Governor Kotek said. “These bills represent concrete steps forward to ensuring that Oregonians are safe and have trust in the justice system.”

Below is the list of bills that Governor Kotek signed:

HB 2005: Regulates undetectable and untraceable “ghost guns,” affirming Oregon’s commitment to responsible gun ownership.

HB 2320: Establishes the Juvenile Justice Policy Commission within the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to deliver data-driven policy recommendations on how to strengthen public safety and improve the outcomes in Oregon’s juvenile justice system.

HB 2645: Increases penalties for possession of fentanyl.

HB 2676: Updates several inequitable impediments to the Victims Compensation Program, expands counseling eligibility, and increases maximum reimbursement amounts for counseling, loss of support, and funeral costs.

HB 2732: Continues invaluable funding for Children Advocacy Centers across Oregon which provide critical services for children when abuse is suspected or confirmed, providing access to vital services and life-saving exams and interviews.

SB 337: Takes a step towards making long-term, systemic changes to our public defense system to ensure that it can bring Oregon closer to its constitutional and moral obligation to provide every Oregonian with qualified defense counsel if they are unable to afford it.

SB 5533: Dedicates funding to improve access to training and classes at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training so the Oregon State Police and local governments can access training and have no slowdowns as they hire new officers.

Article Topic Follows: Government-politics

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content