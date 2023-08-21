Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs ‘ghost gun’ regulations, fentanyl crackdown, other public safety bills



SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek hosted a signing ceremony Monday for bills passed during the 2023 legislative session that address public safety in communities across the state.

“Each pillar of our justice system relies on the other – we must have adequate staffing levels and training for law enforcement, we must have a commitment to upholding victims’ rights and their access to justice, and we must honor the rights of the accused,” Governor Kotek said. “These bills represent concrete steps forward to ensuring that Oregonians are safe and have trust in the justice system.”

Below is the list of bills that Governor Kotek signed:

HB 2005: Regulates undetectable and untraceable “ghost guns,” affirming Oregon’s commitment to responsible gun ownership.

HB 2320: Establishes the Juvenile Justice Policy Commission within the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to deliver data-driven policy recommendations on how to strengthen public safety and improve the outcomes in Oregon’s juvenile justice system.

HB 2645: Increases penalties for possession of fentanyl.

HB 2676: Updates several inequitable impediments to the Victims Compensation Program, expands counseling eligibility, and increases maximum reimbursement amounts for counseling, loss of support, and funeral costs.

HB 2732: Continues invaluable funding for Children Advocacy Centers across Oregon which provide critical services for children when abuse is suspected or confirmed, providing access to vital services and life-saving exams and interviews.

SB 337: Takes a step towards making long-term, systemic changes to our public defense system to ensure that it can bring Oregon closer to its constitutional and moral obligation to provide every Oregonian with qualified defense counsel if they are unable to afford it.

SB 5533: Dedicates funding to improve access to training and classes at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training so the Oregon State Police and local governments can access training and have no slowdowns as they hire new officers.