Forest Service hiring firefighters in Northwest; in-person recruitment event set for Sept. 20 in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Forest Service is hiring wildland firefighters into permanent seasonal positions on hand crews, engine crews, hotshot crews and more. Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement.

Join the Forest Service’s Oregon or Washington fire organization and be a part of the team that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.

The Forest Service is holding an in-person recruitment event to fill approximately 150 entry-level, GS-3/4 wildland firefighter permanent seasonal positions.

Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Deschutes National Forest Supervisor’s Office located at 63095 Deschutes Market Road, Bend, OR 97701.

Applicants are invited to come and meet regional and local fire staff, get application help, and learn about the benefits of working for the Forest Service. Applicants do not have to attend the event to apply.

Applicants apply online through USAJobs.gov. Jobs will be posted on USAJobs.gov from August 31 to September 29, using the direct hire authority. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates may vary.

Find a detailed list and a map of positions and duty locations in Oregon and Washington on the Pacific Northwest Regional Fire Hire webpage. For more information visit the National Wildland Firefighting Hiring webpage.

Visit the Forest Service Careers webpage to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process.