Anthony Broadman’s full announcement of his bid for state Senator Tim Knopp’s seat

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the full text of Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman's announcement of his run for the Oregon Senate District 27 seat currently held by Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend.

Sept. 5, 2023 -- Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman (D-Bend) today announced his candidacy for State Senator in the November 2024 election. The position is currently held by Senator Tim Knopp (R-Bend), leader of the Republican State Senate walkout.

Broadman, 44, is a father of three, small business owner in the community, and has served as a Bend City Councilor since 2020. He serves as an attorney for tribal governments and small businesses and is also the Chief Judge of the Warm Springs Court of Appeals.

“While I thank Senator Knopp for his service on behalf of Central Oregon, I believe strongly that it’s time for a change. Our region needs a Senator who shares our values and will go to work, even when the issues get tough,” Broadman said. “As a dad, an employer, and an experienced public servant, I show up for my family, employees, and my community every single day. I know I will often see policy questions differently than my colleagues, but my priority will always be to have the tough conversations and deliver on my promises to my constituents. I will always fight for the people of Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Tumalo, Black Butte, Eagle Crest, and the rest of Deschutes County. The work ahead of us on housing, wildfire protection, public safety, and protecting reproductive health care is too important.”

Broadman is endorsed by Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, State Representative Jason Kropf (D-Bend), State Representative Emerson Levy (D-Bend), former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch, Redmond City Councilors Clifford B. Evelyn Sr. and John Nielson, Sisters City Councilor Jennifer Letz, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, Bend Mayor Pro Tem Megan Perkins, Bend-La Pine Schools Board Vice Chair Marcus LeGrand, Bend-La Pine Schools Boardmember Carrie McPherson Douglass, and former Bend Mayors Sally Russell, Gena Goodman-Campbell, and Bruce Abernethy. Other supporters can be found at BroadmanforOregon.com.

Broadman has served tribal communities during his legal career, working to protect the rights of tribal members and protections for tribal land in Oregon. He has served tribal housing authorities and regulatory agencies and works regularly to resolve conflicts with the federal government, and local and state governments. He serves on the Board of Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), as Board President of the Horner Cycling Foundation, as ex officio member of the Downtown Bend Business Association Board of Directors, and as member of the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Steering Committee. He has served as chairman of the Oregon State Bar Indian Law Section and the Washington State Bar Administrative Law Section, as well as on the Grace First Lutheran Church Council. He is the father of three daughters in Bend public schools and married to local pediatrician Dr. Kate Broadman, M.D.

“Serving Bend on the city council has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. In Salem, I’ll bring the same pragmatism, collaboration, and work ethic to the State Senate that I do every day to City Council and the justice system,” Broadman said. “Central Oregon works really hard. We need a State Senator who reflects our values and works as hard as we do.”

“We need a champion for Central Oregon in the State Senate,” said former Mayor of Bend Sally Russell. “Having worked with Anthony in our community for years, I can tell you he is relentlessly pragmatic and he’ll focus on efficient solutions to some of our State’s biggest challenges. He’s exactly what we need in a State Senator.”