Need help with your phone or broadband bill? Stay connected with Oregon Lifeline

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – In celebration of National Lifeline Awareness Week, the Oregon Public Utility Commission is reminding Oregonians about Lifeline, a federal and state government program that provides discounted or free phone or high-speed internet service to qualifying low-income households.

Oregon Lifeline is currently offering a monthly discount up to $15.25 for phone service or $19.25 per month for high-speed internet service through participating service providers. Lifeline also offers free wireless voice minutes and data service from Access Wireless where coverage is available. Oregon residents on federally recognized Tribal lands may qualify for an additional $25 discount each month.

“We encourage eligible Oregonians to take advantage of Oregon Lifeline services,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “This program helps our community stay connected with family and friends and provides access to local emergency services, healthcare, jobs, education, among other important resources.”

Oregonians receiving benefits from select public assistance programs such as Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may qualify for Oregon Lifeline, which is limited to one person per household for either the discounted or free service.

For additional information about Oregon Lifeline, call 800-848-4442, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., or view details online at: lifeline.oregon.gov.

