HUD awards nearly $1 million to C. Oregon Intergovernmental Council to address youth homelessness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Wednesday it has awarded $60.3 million to build systems to end youth homelessness in 16 communities across the country, among them four rural communities, including $953,950 to the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.

The funding was awarded through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) to support a wide range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.

“Every young person in our country deserves a safe place to call home. Connecting homeless youth with appropriate, targeted housing and services will make an enormous difference in their lives,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These federal funds will support efforts in communities across the county to provide vulnerable young people with the secure, stable, and supportive housing they urgently need.”

"Intervention to end youth homelessness can prevent adult homelessness which is why today’s award is so pivotal in the trajectory of young people’s lives in Central Oregon," said HUD Northwest Regional Administrator Margaret Salazar, who visited The LOFT (Living Options for Teens) in Bend Wednesday morning with local officials to announce the funding.

"As the only recipient in the Northwest, this award is a testament to the good work being done by Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and their partners in Bend and the surrounding areas," she said.

"I’m thrilled that HUD has chosen Central Oregon to fund housing programs that tackle youth homelessness," said Bend Pro Tem Mayor Megan Perkins. "As we see the number of homeless youth climbing, it is clear that our region needs this support for our most vulnerable residents and this funding will help move the needle in a very significant way."

"Today highlights the Homeless Leadership Coalition's vision and persistence, and underscores our strong partnership with federal partners," said Tammy Baney, Executive Director of Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council. "The unfortunate reality is that our region's unhoused youth population has grown nearly 30% since we submitted our grant in 2022. This is both alarming and a call to action. Today we come together to loudly state our commitment to our youth, hope is on the horizon."

"Central Oregon has some of the highest percentages of unsheltered youth homelessness numbers in the country," said Eliza Wilson, J bar J Youth Services Program Director. "This funding opportunity will provide our community the support needed to address youth homelessness at the community level. Local public agencies, youth leaders, and youth-serving providers will work together on solutions to prevent and youth homelessness in the Region. We are so proud to be awarded this opportunity!"

The department continues to work closely with youth to develop and improve YHDP, relying upon recommendations provided directly by young people who have experienced homelessness.

Once again, HUD partnered with youth with lived experience to assess the applications submitted for funding consideration. Their assessment helped HUD ensure that applicants understood the needs and preferences of the young people they will serve.

The Department also worked closely with its federal partners to help develop the program and review applications, including the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

YHDP recipients will use their funding to address youth homelessness that is specifically tailored to their needs, including funding for housing units, wrap-around services, and housing support. YHDP will also support youth-focused performance measurement and coordinated entry systems.

The goal of the YHDP is to support selected communities in the development and implementation of a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness. This community planning approach supports the foundations outlined in All In and will guide communities in designing solutions that match the needs of their community with special attention on creating equitable strategies to assist youth who are most vulnerable, including BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and differently abled youth.

All YHDP communities are required to establish Youth Action Boards, in which young people with lived experience lead the community effort to design, implement, and improve programs and policies to end youth homelessness in their communities. Including these awards, to date HUD has awarded YHDP funding to 110 communities, representing a $440 million investment to prevent and end youth homelessness.

Wyden, Merkley: Central Oregon to Receive $953,950 in Federal Funds to Prevent Youth Homelessness

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has earned more than $950,000 in federal funds to develop and implement a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homelessness in the region.

“This federal investment in Central Oregon will lead to solutions that help young Oregonians get off the street and into housing so they can get their lives on track,” said Wyden, who has introduced legislation aimed at ending homelessness and tackling the housing affordability crisis. “Homelessness requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and that’s exactly what these federal resources will help accomplish in Central Oregon.”

“It is critical to ensure young Oregonians have access to safe, stable housing as they grow and transition from childhood to adulthood,” said Merkley. “This federal funding will boost coordinated, community-driven efforts in Central Oregon to take on the youth homeless crisis in the region and set vulnerable young Oregonians up for future success.”

The $953,950 in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be used toward developing a community plan that helps young people experiencing homelessness, including unaccompanied and pregnant or parenting youth, where no member of the household is older than 24.

