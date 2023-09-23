Wyden, colleagues reintroduce legislation to tackle plastic pollution crisis

WASHINGTON — Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Thursday that he and Senate colleagues have reintroduced legislation that would create a new incentive to recycle plastic and help reduce the plastic waste disrupting coastal economies, overwhelming ecosystems, and threatening public health.

“Coastal communities in Oregon and nationwide know all too well the harm plastic pollution can cause to local ecosystems and public health,” Wyden said. “That’s why I’m proud to cosponsor legislation that would tackle the plastic pollution crisis by making it easier to recycle plastic and protect coastal communities and ecosystems. I’m all in to get this bill over the finish line.”

The Rewarding Efforts to Decrease Unrecycled Contaminants in Ecosystems (REDUCE) Act would:

Establish an excise tax on virgin plastic resin.

Establish a Plastic Waste Reduction Fund.

Exempt certain products and small businesses.

The legislation was led by U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. Alongside Wyden, the bill was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

The REDUCE Act is endorsed by Clean Air Council, Environment America, Fenceline Watch, Greenpeace, Inland, Ocean Coalition, Ocean Conservancy, Oceana, Plastic Pollution Coalition, Surfrider Foundation, Upstream, U.S. PIRG, and World Wildlife Fund.

The text of the bill is here.

A fact sheet is here.