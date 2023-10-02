US Po-ho-ho-ho-stal Service hiring for seasonal positions; job fair at Bend post office

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It’s October. The time for trick or treating, pumpkin spiced everything, and also when the Postal Service hires help for the holidays.

Late October through New Year’s Day is known as peak season within the Postal Service, and it's the busiest time of the year. Hiring extra employees for the holidays is what helps keep the increased volumes of mail and packages flowing smoothly, ensuring gifts and greetings arrive on time.

The Postal Service continues to aggressively hire in many locations across the country. With a workforce of more than 635,000, USPS is one of the nation’s largest employers with ongoing attrition needs. And combined with the ongoing nationwide challenges faced by most employers, we are hiring for the holidays -- and beyond.

If someone needs a seasonal job, they’re encouraged to check out the upcoming job fairs throughout October. While the continuing goal is to hire for hundreds of positions throughout the state, seasonal employees will help when it becomes crunch time for the expected increase in mail and package volumes during the months of November and December.

Anyone needing a seasonal job or a new career, please make plans to visit the upcoming job fairs:



Date Location Time Thursday, Oct. 5 Bend Post Office

2300 NE 4th St.Bend, OR 97701 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 Pendleton Post Office104 SW Dorion Ave.Pendleton, OR 97801 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 24 Hillsboro Post Office

125 S First Ave.Hillsboro, OR 97123 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 Pendleton Post Office104 SW Dorion Ave.Pendleton, OR 97801 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 Hermiston Post Office375 W Orchard Ave.Hermiston, OR 97838 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Dalles Post Office103 W 2nd St.The Dalles, 97058 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in seasonal employment or a standard postal career.

Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits information, required qualifications, and application questions. They can also help find jobs at other locations across the state, or the nation, for potential applicants as needed. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.

Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new personnel by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers stability, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.

Starting pay varies depending on the job. But starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers .

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Although in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Refer to the job announcement for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

If someone can’t make it to the job fair, or for additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website at www.usps.com/careers . Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled. Potential applicants can also visit any Post Office location for more information.