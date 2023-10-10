Oregon Senate Republican, Democratic leaders say they ‘stand with Israel,’ condemn Hamas terrorist attacks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite their differences on many an issue, "Oregon Senate Democrats and Republicans stand together in condemnation of the horrific acts of violence perpetrated against the people of Israel by Hamas terrorists," the two party's leaders said Tuesday.

Oregon Senate Democratic Leader Kate Lieber and Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp released the following joint statement:

“We unequivocally stand with our ally Israel and affirm their right to defend themselves from the brutal terrorist acts perpetrated by Iranian-backed Hamas. We mourn the tragic loss of hundreds of innocent civilian lives.

“This violence and chaos must end. The terrorists responsible for the heinous attack must face severe consequences, and we call on Hamas to release all hostages immediately.”