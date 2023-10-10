Skip to Content
Government-politics

Oregon Senate Republican, Democratic leaders say they ‘stand with Israel,’ condemn Hamas terrorist attacks

Oregon Capitol
KTVZ file
Oregon Capitol
By
New
Published 1:21 PM

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite their differences on many an issue, "Oregon Senate Democrats and Republicans stand together in condemnation of the horrific acts of violence perpetrated against the people of Israel by Hamas terrorists," the two party's leaders said Tuesday.

Oregon Senate Democratic Leader Kate Lieber and Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp released the following joint statement:

“We unequivocally stand with our ally Israel and affirm their right to defend themselves from the brutal terrorist acts perpetrated by Iranian-backed Hamas. We mourn the tragic loss of hundreds of innocent civilian lives.

“This violence and chaos must end. The terrorists responsible for the heinous attack must face severe consequences, and we call on Hamas to release all hostages immediately.”

Article Topic Follows: Government-politics

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content