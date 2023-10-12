Sisters Ranger District begins 3,600 acres of mowing operations to reduce risk of catastrophic wildfires

Will take until early 2025 to complete

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Sisters Ranger District said Thursday it is conducting about 3,600 acres of mowing operations across the district over the fall and winter months through early 2025 in an effort to reduce the risk of dangerous wildfires.

Mowing operations are strategically located in areas critical to reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires to communities, the Forest Service said. Project areas slated for mowing include the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction (SAFR) Project Area, the Highway 20 Project Area and the Metolius Basin Project Area.

Work is already completed or underway in some units and will continue during the fall and winter. Mowing work will be ongoing during wetter, cooler weather through early 2025.

Mowing work is scheduled in the fall and winter months to take advantage of cooler weather and increased moisture, as well as to minimize impacts to ground-nesting birds and other wildlife.

No trail or road closures are anticipated; however, short duration impacts may occur. The Forest Service asks the public to be aware of this work and avoid areas when mowing is occurring.

Mowing reduces the height and density of brush, which if left untreated, can pose a serious risk for wildfires that burn with higher intensity and are more challenging for firefighters to stop.

Work is occurring within the Central Oregon Landscape, one of 21 focal landscapes identified within the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The implementation of this work supports the Deschutes National Forest’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy which aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities, and improve the health and resiliency of fire-dependent forests.

For further questions contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.