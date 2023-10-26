BLM announces new Prineville District manager, two new field managers

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Prineville District BLM is pleased to announce the selection of a new District Manager and two Field Managers. Amanda Roberts has been selected as the Prineville District Manager, Kyle Hensley as the Field Manager for the Central Oregon Field Office, and Lisa Clark as the Field Manager for the Deschutes Field Office.

Roberts, Hensley, and Clark are not new to the district. Prineville will continue to benefit from their local knowledge and diverse expertise.

Most recently, Roberts was the Field Manager for the Central Oregon Field Office. She started her federal career as a wildland firefighter with the Forest Service. Throughout her diverse career, she has worked in Alaska, Arizona, Oregon, and Maine. She has experience working with the BLM, Student Conservation Association, Alaska Geographic, Forest Service, and Interior Office of the Secretary with the Department of the Interior.

Roberts holds a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Development from Georgetown University. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Community Education from Bates College.

“In addition to meeting the BLM’s multiple-use mission, my goal is ensuring public access to public lands,” said Roberts. “I also look forward to connecting with the 13 counties that span the Prineville District.”

Hensley grew up in the small Oregon coast logging town of Gold Beach. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Land Surveying and spent much of his BLM career as a surveyor across Oregon and Washington. He came to the Prineville District as an Assistant Field Manager for the Deschutes Field Office, leading the Recreation, Lands, Cultural, Minerals, and Renewable Energy programs. Hensley is especially looking forward to working with the rural counties within the field office area.

“I’m happy to be connected again to rural Oregon,” said Hensley. “Being born and raised in a small rural town, I have background in many of the challenges that our county and private partners are facing.”

Clark began her federal career as a wildland firefighter in 1988 in Prineville and staffed field stations in Paulina, Maupin, and Dayville for the next 11 years. After spending three years with the Deschutes National Forest as a wildlife biologist, Clark returned to the BLM and became the Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist, working with communities throughout Central Oregon on wildfire risk reduction. Enjoying the community outreach, Clark's next position was as the Prineville Public Affairs Specialist, a position she held for almost a decade.

When not working, she spends time recreating on public lands throughout the Northwest with her two dogs.

“The field manager position combines all of my career experience with my love of solving problems, building connections with the public, working with employees, and being a public servant,” said Clark.

All three managers are dedicated to the BLM’s multiple-use mission and are committed to the stewardship of the 1.65 million acres that the district manages.

Prineville is the largest BLM District in Oregon and is situated on the high desert of Central Oregon. The district is diverse, with terrain that runs from the lower slopes of the Cascade Mountains to the valley bottoms of 385 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers. The boundary stretches from the Columbia River in the north to the edge of the Great Basin in the south and from the Cascade crest in the west to the Blue Mountains in the east.