Oregon DHS offers $2.25 million for community organizations to support arrivals from Ukraine

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services Refugee Program invites community agencies to apply for a portion of $2.25 million in funding that is available to provide services and support to certain individuals from Ukraine or those who entered through the Uniting for Ukraine program.

The application to apply for funding can be found online, the deadline to apply is Nov. 24. ODHS will be hosting an informational session for organizations who are interested in applying for this funding on Nov. 17. This session is to provide information on this funding and provide an opportunity for session attendees to ask questions before they apply for the funding. Details on how to join the learning session are available in the application that can be found online.

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) is operated by the U.S. Department of State through contracts with national non-profit organizations called Resettlement Agencies. These organizations have local affiliate offices throughout the nation.

The ODHS Refugee Program is responsible for some of the services that are outside of initial resettlement provided by Resettlement Agencies. The ODHS Refugee Program administers refugee cash and refugee medical benefits. Additionally, the ODHS Refugee Program contracts with Community-Based Organizations and Resettlement Agencies to provide culturally responsive services for populations deemed eligible by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Since February 2022, it is estimated that upwards of 4,500 individuals from Ukraine have resettled in Oregon.

The purpose of this request is to ask for applications from culturally or linguistically responsive organizations who provide services to immigrants or refugees (and those eligible for refugee services) to increase services and supports.

Funding is available to support:

$1 million for housing assistance services

$500,000 for employment services assistance

$300,000 for health and mental health promotion services

$300,000 for legal services

$75,000 for senior services

Organizations may express interest in supporting more than one service area. The application for this funding, and additional information regarding the ODHS Refugee Program can be found online.

