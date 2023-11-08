Former lawmaker Mike McLane announces run for state Senate Dist. 30 seat as Lynn Findley says he won’t seek re-election

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Former state representative and House Republican Leader Mike McLane announced his candidacy for Oregon Senate District 30 on Wednesday as current Sen. Lynn Findley announced he won't seek another term serving the vast district.

McLane launched his campaign with the endorsement of Findley, as well as U.S. Reps. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (5th District) and Cliff Bentz (2nd District).

“My wife Holly and I care deeply about the farms, ranches and communities in Central and Eastern Oregon,” McLane said. “If honored to represent you in the Oregon Senate, I will work to ensure the state government invests in our future, I will fight to protect our food supply, and I will ensure that the rule of law and our constitutional rights are upheld.”

Senate District 30 includes all of Baker, Crook, Grant, Harney, Lake and Malheur counties, and parts of Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

"As I step away from this role, I am honored to strongly endorse Mike McLane to serve as our next senator for Senate District 30,” Senator Findley said. “Mike is a proven leader and has the experience, character, and knowledge of the district to represent our communities very well. I am confident he will be an exceptional voice and advocate for eastern and rural Oregonians in Salem, and he has my full support.”

“I fully support Mike McLane for the Oregon Senate,” said Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “He is a focused advocate for Oregonians in central and eastern Oregon.”

Congressman Cliff Bentz added, “I am honored to say that Mike McLane, family man, successful businessman, former State Representative, former Circuit Court Judge, and now accomplished Central Oregon attorney, is a good, true, and trusted friend. We spent many years in the Oregon Legislature working closely together on too many difficult issues to count. In my opinion, there is no better person than Mike to be the State Senator for Oregon Senate District 30.

McLane previously was elected to five terms in the Oregon House, including six years as House Republican Leader. He has also served as Crook County Circuit Court judge and is a colonel in the Oregon Air National Guard. He and his wife Holly have three children and reside in Powell Butte.

Visit www.VoteMikeMcLane.com to learn more about McLane and his candidacy for State Senate.