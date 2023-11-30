Oregon state Rep. Emerson Levy announces run for second term in District 53

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon state Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, announced Thursday she is running for reelection in House District 53.

Here's her full announcement:

“In the last year, I have been hard at work for our district, putting the needs of Central Oregon at the forefront of everything I do,” Rep. Levy said in a message to supporters.

“When I decided to run for office, I made a promise to my daughter to tackle Central Oregon’s greatest challenges, like safe schools, supporting working families, and clean air and water for future generations.”

“We have made strides by with $2.5 million for schools to install emergency panic alarm systems and increased resources to help youth and families in our area experiencing housing insecurity, but there is so much more work to do and, as a mom, I will never stop fighting for this community,” said Rep. Levy.

“As we work to address the lack of affordable housing in Deschutes County, Emerson Levy is a strong partner in the state legislature delivering critical resources for our community,” said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler.

“Oregon’s future depends on leaders with vision and practicality. Emerson Levy is the rare person who has both. Her expertise on housing and energy place her in position to lower the cost of living for Oregon families and secure the state we love,” said Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read.

In the Oregon House of Representatives, Rep. Levy is Vice Chair of the House Committee On Climate, Energy, and Environment and a member of the House Committee On Housing and Homelessness and Joint Committee On Ways and Means Subcommittee On Natural Resources. Rep. Levy is an attorney with expertise in real estate and renewable energy. Rep. Levy, her husband, and their elementary school-age daughter live in NE Bend.

About House District 53: House District 53 is entirely within Deschutes County and includes Sisters, Tumalo, and portions of Bend and Redmond. Democrats slightly outnumber Republicans in House District 53.