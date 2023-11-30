Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer launches reelection bid in Fifth District

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) officially announced Thursday she will seek a second term to continue representing Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.

Here's the full announcement:

Chavez-DeRemer will look to build on her historic victory in 2022, when she became the first Republican woman to represent Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives and one of the first two Latina members of Oregon's congressional delegation.

“I love representing my fellow Oregonians, and I’m excited to announce that I’m running for re-election so I can continue serving my community. When I first took office, I promised to work towards pragmatic solutions to improve public safety, support our farmers and ranchers, and build an economy that makes life more affordable for hardworking families – and I’ve kept my promise. With a strong record of delivering results, I’ll continue working hard to build on these successes and be an effective voice for the people I have the honor to represent. I’m just getting started, and I look forward to once again earning the votes of Oregonians from every corner of the district,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Chavez-DeRemer served as the mayor of Happy Valley. She is the mother of twin daughters and is married to her high school sweetheart, Dr. Shawn DeRemer. Chavez-DeRemer has consistently raised more than any other member of the Oregon congressional delegation and currently holds nearly $1.3 million in cash on hand. In the third quarter of this year, she raised more than all three of her Democratic opponents combined.

Chavez-DeRemer’s campaign, additionally, announced the support of Republican and Independent leaders throughout Oregon.

Representative Cliff Bentz, Oregon 2nd Congressional District

Former Representative Greg Walden, Hood River

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, Bend

House Republican Leader Jeff Helfrich, Hood River

Senator Daniel Bonham, The Dalles

Senator Fred Girod, Stayton

Representative Tracy Cramer, Woodburn

Representative Shelly Boshart Davis, Albany

Representative Ed Diehl, Stayton

Representative Rick Lewis, Silverton

Former Representative Christine Drazan, Canby

Chairwoman Tootie Smith, Clackamas County

Chairman Tony DeBone, Deschutes County

Chairman Roger Nyquist, Linn County

Commissioner Ben West, Clackamas County

Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger, Linn County

Commissioner Will Tucker, Linn County

Commissioner Danielle Bethell, Marion County

Commissioner Kevin Cameron, Marion County

Commissioner Colm Willis, Marion County

Mayor Brian Hodson, Canby

Mayor Susan Coleman, Sweet Home

Mayor Tom Ellis, Happy Valley

Mayor Scott Keyser, Molalla

Mayor Brian Quigley, Stayton

Councilor Josh Callahan, Happy Valley

Councilor David Emami, Happy Valley

Fire Chief James Davis, Canby