Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer launches reelection bid in Fifth District
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) officially announced Thursday she will seek a second term to continue representing Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.
Here's the full announcement:
Chavez-DeRemer will look to build on her historic victory in 2022, when she became the first Republican woman to represent Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives and one of the first two Latina members of Oregon's congressional delegation.
“I love representing my fellow Oregonians, and I’m excited to announce that I’m running for re-election so I can continue serving my community. When I first took office, I promised to work towards pragmatic solutions to improve public safety, support our farmers and ranchers, and build an economy that makes life more affordable for hardworking families – and I’ve kept my promise. With a strong record of delivering results, I’ll continue working hard to build on these successes and be an effective voice for the people I have the honor to represent. I’m just getting started, and I look forward to once again earning the votes of Oregonians from every corner of the district,” Chavez-DeRemer said.
Prior to being elected to Congress, Chavez-DeRemer served as the mayor of Happy Valley. She is the mother of twin daughters and is married to her high school sweetheart, Dr. Shawn DeRemer. Chavez-DeRemer has consistently raised more than any other member of the Oregon congressional delegation and currently holds nearly $1.3 million in cash on hand. In the third quarter of this year, she raised more than all three of her Democratic opponents combined.
Chavez-DeRemer’s campaign, additionally, announced the support of Republican and Independent leaders throughout Oregon.
Representative Cliff Bentz, Oregon 2nd Congressional District
Former Representative Greg Walden, Hood River
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, Bend
House Republican Leader Jeff Helfrich, Hood River
Senator Daniel Bonham, The Dalles
Senator Fred Girod, Stayton
Representative Tracy Cramer, Woodburn
Representative Shelly Boshart Davis, Albany
Representative Ed Diehl, Stayton
Representative Rick Lewis, Silverton
Former Representative Christine Drazan, Canby
Chairwoman Tootie Smith, Clackamas County
Chairman Tony DeBone, Deschutes County
Chairman Roger Nyquist, Linn County
Commissioner Ben West, Clackamas County
Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger, Linn County
Commissioner Will Tucker, Linn County
Commissioner Danielle Bethell, Marion County
Commissioner Kevin Cameron, Marion County
Commissioner Colm Willis, Marion County
Mayor Brian Hodson, Canby
Mayor Susan Coleman, Sweet Home
Mayor Tom Ellis, Happy Valley
Mayor Scott Keyser, Molalla
Mayor Brian Quigley, Stayton
Councilor Josh Callahan, Happy Valley
Councilor David Emami, Happy Valley
Fire Chief James Davis, Canby