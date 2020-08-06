Bend woman killed in crash near Suttle Lake

Jefferson County

Sheriff says Summer Collins' Jeep left road, overturned

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 24-year-old Bend woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Suttle Lake northwest of Sisters on Wednesday night, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

Summer Jean Collins was alone in the 1994 Jeep Wrangler that crashed along Southwest Suttle Lake Road, just south of U.S. Highway 20, Adkins said.

Sheriff's deputies said Collins apparently had pulled out of a forest information turnout when she crossed the center line of the road and may have over-corrected, causing the Jeep to leave the road and overturn.

Collins, who was wearing her seat belt, died at the crash scene, he added.