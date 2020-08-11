2 Crooked River Ranch residents escape house fire; firefighters rescue 2 cats

Jefferson County

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Crooked River Ranch residents awakened by smoke alarms were able to escape their burning home Tuesday morning, and firefighters found and rescued two cats, also unharmed, officials said.

The first fire engine to arrive at the double-wide manufactured around 7:30 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the home, Assistant Fire Chief Sean Hartley said.

The six career and 10 volunteer firefighters were able to put out the fire, limiting its spread to the rest of the home.

Hartley said they checked for extension to other areas of the home and found none, but the Red Cross was called in to help the residents, due to smoke damage and power being shut off to the home.

The main living area sustained only smoke damage because the homeowner closed the door to the enclosed porch, where the fire was burning, before safely getting out.

The fire's probable cause was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials, Hartley said. Losses were estimated at $20,000 to the home and $5,000 worth of contents.

The fire official reminded residents: "Put cigarettes out all the way. Do this every time. Don't walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Put water on the ashes and butts to make sure they are really out, and place them in a non-combustible container for disposal."

Hartley also noted that "a closed door can keep fire out of a room. When you exit a fire, make sure to close the door behind you, to slow fire growth."