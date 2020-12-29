Oregon reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, including Jefferson County’s 17th

Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 16 more lives in Oregon, including Jefferson County's 17th death, raising the state’s death toll to 1,449, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

The agency said a 71-year-old Jefferson County man, with no underlying conditions, tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Christmas Eve at St. Charles-Bend.

Also, a 63-year-old Harney County woman died Sunday at the Bend hospital, four days after testing positive for COVID-19. She had underlying conditions, OHA sads.

OHA also reported 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 111,227.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

On Monday, 4,356 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 25,972. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities, OHA said.

St. Charles Health System reported it has given 1,415 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations so far.

The state dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting on Saturday, Jan. 2.

New dashboard provides snapshot of daily numbers, trends

On Tuesday, OHA unveiled a new data dashboard that compiles COVID-19 cases and other data in a single, interactive format. The dashboard will include new cases, seven-day daily averages of cases, patients with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized, test results reported, and new deaths. The dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday.

Information in the dashboard comes from existing data. One of the features of the dashboard is a graph that shows the number of new cases by the date they are reported to a public health authority, along with the seven-day daily average of cases. These numbers align with the number of new cases reported in our daily press release and Daily Update.

You can find the new dashboard on the OHA COVID-19 website. On the dropdown menus, click on “Daily Update.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations

There are 527 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 12 more than Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than Monday.

St. Charles Health System reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, seven of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (7), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (26), Crook (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (12), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (12), Linn (22), Malheur (12), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (6), Wasco (6), Washington (60), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 1,434th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 27 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,435th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,436th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at St. Charles-Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,437th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,438th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,439th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 24 at St. Charles-Bend. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,440th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,441st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,442nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,443rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,444th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,445th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,446th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,447th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,448th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,449th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: