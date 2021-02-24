Jefferson County School Board set to interview 3 superintendent finalists

Jefferson County

Public invited to take part in next week's interviews

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors will be conducting interviews next week with three finalists to become the next superintendent.

The interviews will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, March 2, Wednesday March 3 and Thursday, March 4.

The new superintendent will succeed Ken Pershall, who announced last fall his plans to retire as of June 30.

Opportunities to meet each candidate will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 412 Buff Street in Madras, from 7-8 p.m. on each of the three evenings. Candidate evening meetings will be open to the public and available via YouTube stream to accommodate more of the community for viewing, due to capacity seating due to COVID. Limited seating in the PAC will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and in compliance with current COVID restrictions.

Please submit questions for each candidate to Tessa Bailey at tbailey@509j.net by 5 pm on Monday, March 1. Questions will be asked of the candidates at each public gathering as time allows. For further information, go to the Jefferson County School District 509J website https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/.

The Jefferson County School Board has invited the following applicants to interview for the superintendent position:

Dr. Jay Mathisen – Tuesday, March 2

Dr. Mathisen is currently the Director of Educational Leadership at George Fox University. Previously, Dr. Mathisen served as Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of the Bend/LaPine School District. Dr. Mathisen also served as LaPine High School principal and as assistant principal at LaPine Middle School. Dr. Mathisen began his career teaching and coaching at the high school and middle school levels in the McKenzie School District. Dr. Mathisen earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Western Baptist College, his Master’s Degree from Western Oregon College and his Doctorate at George Fox University.

Dr. Dan Koopman – Wednesday, March 3

Dr. Dan Koopman is the current Instructional Dean of CTE, Career and Technical Education, at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Previously, Dr. Koopman served as Center Director and Associate Vice-President at Blue Mountain Community College, Baker County Campus, as the Director of Foundational Studies at Oglala Lakota College and as Grant Coordinator for Black Hills Special Services. He also served as an elementary principal in Boise School District and Head teacher in a Boise area Seventh-Day Adventist School. Dr. Koopman received his Bachelor of Arts Religious Studies at Walla Walla College, his Master of Education Degree in School Administration at the University of Idaho and his Doctorate in Education from the University of Idaho.

Mr. Jeffry Davis – Thursday, March 4

Mr. Davis is currently the superintendent of the Onalaska School District in Onalaska, Washington. Mr. Davis previously served as superintendent of the Central Curry School District in Gold Beach, Oregon. Mr. Davis has also served as High School principal in Colton School District and as assistant principal in the Oregon City School District. Mr. Davis was also a teacher and coach in the North Clackamas School District, the Hood River School District, the Tigard School District and Bend/La Pine Schools. Mr. Davis received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Oregon College of Education and his Master’s Degree from Lewis and Clark College.