Jefferson County residents can apply for $500 wildfire defensible space grants

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, in a collaborative effort with the Jefferson County fire chiefs, is offering private landowners the opportunity to apply for funding in an effort to minimize fire danger, as outlined in the Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Eligible residents will be offered a flat-rate reimbursement of $500 for treating the land around their homes to Firewise and the Oregon Forestland-Urban Interface Fire Protection Act (SB360) standards.

The overall goal of this project is to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire to homes in high risk areas by reducing hazardous fuels on private lands.

The goal of SB360 is to minimize fire danger in subdivisions and neighborhoods and make firefighting safer and more effective.

Information and tips about the standards for fire prevention and creating defensible space around your home are available in the Living with Wildfire in Jefferson County handbook which can be found online at http://www.lakechinookfireandrescue.org/RSG/LivingWithFire_Wildfire-PrepPlan_web.pdf.

Fire chiefs will be responsible for assuring that the standards have been met prior to dispensing funds.

Funding and/or technical assistance is available to assist homeowners/landowners with completing defensible space projects. The Fire Officials are trained evaluators of the SB360 rules and will assess and certify properties as requested.

Applications are being accepted now. All grants must be completed by Dec. 1, 2021.

To learn more about eligibility and view the application, landowners can contact their local fire protection districts, visit https://www.coic.org/emergency-preparedness/jeff-co-fuels/ or contact Shelby Knight at sknight@coic.org 541-548-9535.