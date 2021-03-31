Pacific Power offers help to Jefferson County customers hit by COVID-19 hardships

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ)— Many Pacific Power customers in Jefferson County have seen their lives turned upside down by the economic turmoil caused by more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By providing grants to community organizations and stopping late fees or service disconnects due to nonpayment, Pacific Power has actively pursued ways to help customers manage through this time of economic hardship since the onset of the pandemic.

Now, with recovery on the horizon, the company is offering a range of options to help customers achieve greater economic stability and get back on track financially

New programs go into effect April 1 to help with bills and generally assist customers get what they need to return to normalcy in the coming months.

Pacific Power will be reaching out to customers in general and specifically in communities greatly impacted by job losses and illness, but we also encourage anyone with concerns about their ability to pay their Pacific Power bill to contact us as soon as possible at 888-221-7070.

“This past year has been hard on our neighbors and communities, and we hear that every day from our customers,” said Matt Chancellor, regional business manager. “We are offering this assistance to help people get back on their feet. We know that many people are still suffering hardships, and we want to work with them to help them recover and, by doing so, get the communities we serve back on an even keel.”

Eligible customers may receive help from one of the Assistance Plus options for their primary residence.

Instant Grant: Receive a one-time bill credit, up to $500.

Receive a one-time bill credit, up to $500. Extended Payment Match: Enroll in a payment arrangement and Pacific Power will match your monthly installment payments until the arrearage is paid in full, 12 months have elapsed, the $1,000 maximum is met, or if the service is disconnected for non-payment, whichever occurs first.

To find out more and apply online, visit pacificpower.net/assistanceplus.

Assistance Plus options are available to eligible customers behind on their electric bill and have been financially impacted by COVID-19. For other resources such as rental assistance, we urge you to call 2-1-1 to connect to these services.

Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California.