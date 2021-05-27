Family Access Network receives Oregon Community Recovery Fund grant

Jefferson County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a $5,000 grant late last year from the Oregon Community Recovery Fund of Oregon Community Foundation. These funds will provide Latinx families in Jefferson County assistance with resources to address food insecurity brought on as a result of COVID-19’s economic impacts.

“COVID-19 has taken a disproportionately toll on the low-income families FAN serves in general, and on Latinx families in particular. This grant from the Oregon Community Foundation will alleviate hunger for many of the most vulnerable children in our community during this difficult season,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director.

Oregon Community Recovery Fund, established by partners throughout Oregon, and hosted by OCF, was established in March of 2020 to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations at the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. Resources are prioritized where and when they are critically needed, with a focus on Oregon’s most vulnerable populations. OCF puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. For more than 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds to improve life for all Oregonians. For more information about OCF, visit oregoncf.org.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility, and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.