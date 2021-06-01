Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 closes open burning; burn barrels need permit

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the region expected to see hot and dry conditions through summer, Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 has closed open burning as of Tuesday. Burn barrels are permitted from sunrise to 10 a.m. with a valid burn permit.

Please remember to call the burn line every time, before burning and have an active burn permit, Deputy Fire Chief Casey Skaar said. Call the burn line 541-475-1789 or Office 541-475-7274 for any questions.

JCFD # 1 wanted to share some tips to help you and your family be more prepared this season. Remember Life Safety is most important.

When burning, have 10 feet of cleared space around the pile 15 feet around burn barrels, 20 feet of cleared combustibles (trees, shrubs) and 50 feet from any structures. Pile size should not be more than 4 feet by 6 feet.

All burn piles and burn barrels need to be out by dark.

Recreational fires are allowed without a permit and allowed at night; portable outdoor fire places follow manufactures instructions. Fire size shall not exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high, fire should be a minimum of 25 feet from ant structures.

Have an adequate fire suppression equipment available (charged hose line and shovel) Never leave a fire unattended and make sure it is dead out before you leave.

Make sure you have a defensible space around your home for fire.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms in every sleeping room and level of your home. Have a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home.

Have an evacuation plan/kit with first aid, meds, important documents, water, food for you and pets, make list of things to take at a moment’s notice.

Have your emergency contact information, name, number, relationship, etc.

Keep Fuel up tanks (Gas, Propane, Etc.) full in case you need to leave.

Avoid driving and/or parking on dry grass as your vehicle can start a fire.

Smoking materials:

Dispose of smoking materials in deep, sturdy non-combustible ashtrays. Make sure butts and ashes are extinguished by using water or sand. Never discard smoking materials on the ground or vegetation.



During a wildfire, there are three levels of evacuation: