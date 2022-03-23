Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan draft out for public review

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan Steering Committee has released their draft plan update and is inviting public review and comment, with a public meeting on the plan set for next week.

A public meeting will be held on Thursday, March 31 from 2-3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fire District #1 conference room in Madras, Oregon (765 5th St, Madras, OR 97741).

Virtual attendance is available via Zoom; please visit the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council's website at www.coic.org/emergency-preparedness/jefferson-co-cwpp to access the Zoom information, download the updated draft of the CWPP, and submit feedback or questions via a short survey.

A recording of the meeting will be posted on the COIC website for community members who are unable to attend during the scheduled time.

The CWPP identifies, prioritizes and sets an action plan and recommendations for communities that are threatened by wildfire. It also considers the challenges of coordinating fire protection strategies across property boundaries and jurisdictions, as well as identifying ways to encourage the integration of private land management goals with community needs.

The CWPP is intended to benefit all of Jefferson County. As such, it was developed through the collaborative efforts of many stakeholders including the region’s Fire Chiefs, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, OSU-Extension, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, residents representing Rural Fire Protection Associations, and others throughout the county. The CWPP is updated every five years and reviewed on an annual basis.

The meeting will consist of a short overview of the Plan and update process (led by Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council), followed by a question and answer opportunity with members of the Steering Committee.

For questions or more information, please reach out to Shelby Knight at sknight@coic.org.

Established in 1972, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council serves the local governments of Central Oregon, providing regional collaboration, efficiencies and service delivery for a strong local economy and quality of life.