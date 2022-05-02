Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 implements 24/7 paid staffing on way to EMS merger

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County Fire District #1 implemented 24-hour staffing at 8 a.m. Saturday at its main station in Madras. This is the first time in the history of the organization that paid dedicated staffing has been provided seven days a week, 365 days a year, Fire Chief Jeffrey Blake said Monday.

"This is an important first step to providing better and more efficient service to Jefferson County residents," Blake said in a news release, which continues in full below:

On Saturday, A shift Captain Tom Jaca and his student intern began this extremely important step for the organization. He will be followed by B shift Captain Trevor Beebe and C shift Captain Kirk Hagman and their respective student interns, providing fire and emergency service to residents of Madras and the surrounding areas.

In addition to the captains assigned to 48/96(-hour) shifts, a medic unit from Jefferson County EMS was assigned to the main station working with the Jefferson County Fire District crews. This is the first and major step to the effort in consolidating both the Jefferson County Fire District and Jefferson County EMS.

On July 1st, a soon to be signed IGA (intergovernmental agreement) will go into effect, combining both agencies into one. The new agency will be called Jefferson County Fire and EMS. This consolidation will combine administrative operations and fire/ EMS operations into one entity.

The consolidation has been in the works for several months. The community will benefit greatly by more efficient service, reduced response times and eventually providing a dedicated three person engine to assist in fire, medical and rescue calls.

Even with this improved level of response, the department will always welcome and need volunteer firefighters and volunteer support personnel to assist in fire and EMS operations. The volunteer force will also be a very important component to Jefferson County Fire and EMS.

If you are interested in becoming either an operational volunteer or auxiliary volunteer please contact Jefferson County Fire and EMS at the following number 541-475-7274 .

"This is a very exciting time for our community and our organizations. We will keep you informed throughout the process," Blake said.