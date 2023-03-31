Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies, still looking for suspects in damaging CRR restroom vandalism

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) – Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said Friday that deputies have identified the juvenile suspects in a destructive case of restroom vandalism Thursday afternoon at Panorama Park in Crooked River Ranch.

The sheriff’s office had posted two photos of the broken toilet and other destruction on Facebook and asked the public for any help in identifying the three juveniles seen vandalizing the bathrooms around 1 p.m. Thursday.

In Friday’s update, the sheriff’s office thanked the community for "sharing the post and helping the deputies with this matter!”

Pollock said those Involved are likely to face charges of first-degree criminal mischief and reckless burning.

“We are still working on locating all that were involved,” Pollock said Friday. “However, we are aware of who they are.”