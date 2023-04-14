Senator Merkley plans Crook, Jefferson County town halls on Sunday April 23

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Friday he is continuing to hold in-person town halls in 2023, with community conversations in five Oregon counties in April: Wheeler, Grant, Harney, Crook, and Jefferson counties, the latter two on Sunday, April 23 in Prineville and Madras.

“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities. Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state,” Merkley said.

“Over the course of the more than 500 town halls I’ve held since Oregonians sent me to the Senate, I’ve seen how these events provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view during these often-divisive times. We all benefit significantly when we leave our comfort zone and open ourselves up to new ways of looking at issues — myself included.

“It’s been great to get back on the road again to meet Oregonians from all walks of life.”

Since taking office in 2009, Senator Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. In recent years, many of the events have been virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of 2023, Senator Merkley has spoken with Oregonians in 19 counties ranging from Oregon’s North Coast to the Columbia River Gorge, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon, the Willamette Valley, and Clackamas County.

His upcoming town hall conversations in April are as follows:

Saturday, April 22:

Wheeler County Town Hall

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT

Location: Wheeler High School—Gym

600 E B St, Fossil, OR 97830

Grant County Town Hall

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Location: Prairie City Community Center—Main Floor

211 W 6th St, Prairie City, OR 97869

Harney County Town Hall

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Location: Burns Paiute Tribe Armory—Main Floor

618 S Fairview Ave, Burns, OR 97720

Sunday, April 23:

Crook County Town Hall

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Location: Barnes Butte Elementary School— Gym

1875 NE Ironhorse Dr, Prineville, OR 97754

Jefferson County Town Hall

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Madras Performing Arts Center—Auditorium

412 SE Buff St, Madras, OR 97741