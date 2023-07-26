Skip to Content
Jefferson County commissioners seek applicants to fill CRR Special Road District vacancies

Published 4:23 PM

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Due to resignations, the Crooked River Ranch Special Road District only has one member of the governing board.  Oregon law requires the Jefferson County Board of County Commissioners to “promptly” appoint replacements so the district governing board can continue to conduct business (ORS 198.320).

The Board of Commissioners will discuss appointments during their Wednesday, August 9, meeting at 10:00am (66 SE “D” Street, Madras).  It is anticipated that the County Commissioners will make appointments at this meeting.

To be eligible to be appointed, a person must be registered to vote in the CRRSRD.  The CRRSRD includes land within Jefferson and Deschutes County. 

Anyone interested in being appointed should email or submit their interest to Lyndsay Hessel (lyndsay.hessel@co.jefferson.or.us or 541.475.2449) by August 3.

